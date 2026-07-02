Teen musician stunned as seriously ill grandad makes 250-mile round trip to see him perform

Nation Cymru staff

A talented teenage musician got the shock of his life when he saw his seriously ill grandad in the audience at a gala concert.

Iain Bracken secretly travelled from Durham to watch his grandson Tyler Chown, 16, from Llandyrnog, near Denbigh, perform for the first time at the annual gala concert of the Denbighshire Music Cooperative.

Despite living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a progressive lung condition, Iain made the demanding four-hour journey in a remarkable effort to support his grandson.

The surprise came moments before Tyler was named Secondary Musician of the Year by the cooperative at the concert which was held at Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin.

The event’s main sponsor was the arts loving care organisation Pendine Park via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) care organisation.

PACT, established by Pendine owners Mario and Gill Kreft to support arts and community activities funded bursaries providing a free year of music tuition for the main prize winners on the night, including Tyler

Iain said: “Tyler’s a smashing lad and I love him to bits but this is the first time I’ve seen him play although I’ve seen loads of videos. He was pretty amazing.”

Proudly posing for photos with his grandad Tyler said: “I didn’t know he was going to be here tonight and it was a shock to see him. He’s not well but I was really happy to show him what I can do.”

Denbighshire Music Cooperative manager Wyn Pearson said Tyler, who plays the drums in a school rock band and the organisation’s Four County Fusion Band, said: “Tyler’s a good player with a great teamworking attitude and it was no great surprise that he was selected by no less than four tutors for his contribution.”

Tyler added: “Receiving this award, which is in memory of Wyn’s father John Pearson, means a lot to me. I’m very busy with the bands and ensembles but I enjoy it and I enjoy helping out wherever I can.”

Denbighshire Music Cooperative chair Cllr Mark Young was delighted to see Tyler and the three other award winners being rewarded for their efforts.

“Their talent make me prouder than ever to be part of this organisation and they fully deserve our thanks.

“We’re also hugely grateful to Mario and Gill Kreft who support our annual awards across the three counties of Denbighshire, Wrexham and Conwy.

“They are always incredibly supportive of the work we do with young people and their continued partnership allows the award winners to benefit from bursaries which offer a year’s tuition from our tutors.”

Mario Kreft added: “The Denbighshire Music Cooperative, alongside its sister organisations in Conwy and Wrexham, continues to play a vital role in helping young people develop their musical talents and pursue their ambitions, while inspiring the next generation of performers.

“It was particularly appropriate that these awards were sponsored by PACT, given the important role music, creativity and the arts play in communities across North Wales while also providing a golden thread that runs through daily life at Pendine. Their positive impact is felt by people of all ages and backgrounds every day.”

A new category, the Chairman’s Award, was launched this year to recognise the youngster who has made an outstanding contribution to Welsh Culture.

Wyn Pearson said harpist Mared Parry, a pupil at Ysgol Glan Clwyd, St Asaph fully deserved the award.

“Mared performed representing DMC for the King and Queen at the Maundy Thursday service at St Asaph Cathedral this year.

“A delightful pupil who is taught by Dylan Cernwy she works very hard and as a service we are very proud of our young harpists who continue to ensure this beautiful instrument remains an important part of Welsh Culture,” he said.

The title of Primary Musician of the Year went to another of Dylan Cernyw’s pupils. Noa Edwards, 10, a pupil at Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog, who began playing the harp less than a year ago.

Noa received the Gwenda Porteous trophy from Denbighshire County Council chairman, Cllr Bobby Feeley.

“I had no idea I was going to be presented with a trophy and didn’t plan on being here but my dad said I should come and that I wouldn’t regret it. I’m really happy now,” he said.

The fourth trophy, the Special Recognition Award, was presented to cornet player Ollie-James Clarke, a pupil Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh, a member of the junior brass ensemble which delighted the audience at the concert.

Wyn Pearson added Ollie is another pupil who has benefitted as part of the Brighter Future Brass Project in Denbighshire and has been selected for his dedication, attitude and talent.

Geraint Davies, Denbighshire County Council Head of Education Service, said: “Tonight is about far more than awards. It’s about recognising commitment, creativity, resilience and the courage it takes to learn something new in a world that often pulls us in the opposite direction.”