Teenage boy appears in court charged with murdering girl, 14

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the discovery of a missing 14-year-old girl’s body.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Newport Youth Court on Friday morning.

He was arrested after a body was found in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina, south Wales, on June 22.

Formal identification has not taken place but the boy is charged with murdering Lilly Jones on that date.

The boy spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and that he could hear proceedings.

District Judge Sophie Toms told him: “You will know that you have been charged with the offence of murder.

“You are appearing today at the youth court for your first appearance.

“I must now send your case to the crown court because I cannot deal with this charge.

“The next hearing will be on Monday next week. You will be produced at Cardiff Crown on June 29.”

She remanded the defendant in youth detention accommodation until his next court appearance.

The boy, from the Blaenau Gwent area of south-east Wales, was previously described by police as white British.

He wore a grey t-shirt and his mother sat near the dock of court one for the short hearing.

Jessica Taylor-Goddard appeared for the prosecution during the case, while the boy was represented by Michelle Thomas.

Miss Taylor-Goddard applied for a reporting restriction to prevent Lilly from being identified in media reports.

However, the press successfully challenged this application and the judge said Lilly could be named.

Lilly was last seen in High Street, Blaina, at around 6.50pm on June 20.

Parts of Pilgrims Park, which is adjacent to the A467 in Blaina, were cordoned off after the body was discovered.

Floral tributes were left close to the scene by members of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, of Gwent Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lilly at this difficult time.”

He confirmed there would still be a “significant police presence” in the area, with cordons remaining in place.

Anyone with CCTV footage or information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 2600194414, or online.

The boy will next appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.