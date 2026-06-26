Teenage boy charged with murder in Blaenau Gwent investigation

Nation Cymru staff

Gwent Police has charged a 14-year-old boy with murder as part of an investigation in Blaenau Gwent.

The teenager from the Blaenau Gwent area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in police custody to appear before Newport Magistrates Court on Friday 26 June.

The white British boy was arrested after the body of a female was found in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina on Monday 22 June, at about 10.10pm.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the body is believed to be Lilly, a 14-year-old girl who was reported as missing.

Gwent Police are releasing Lilly’s name at this point, with her family’s knowledge, because it will form part of the court proceedings and be a matter of public record.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lilly at this difficult time.

“We understand that there has been a great deal of interest in this ongoing investigation.

“It is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.

“Even though we’ve reached this significant development in our investigation, our enquiries continue and you will still see a significant police presence in the area.

“Examinations of scenes will be continuing over the coming days, including at Duffryn Park, where cordons remain in place.

“I would like to thank local residents for their continued support and those impacted by the cordons for their patience during this time.”

Jenny Hopkins, of the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Gwent Police to charge 14-year-old boy with the offence of murder.

“The defendant cannot be named for legal reasons.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this person are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Anyone with CCTV footage or information that could assist their investigation, can speak to police officers in person, or contact them on the usual channels.

You can contact police on 101, quoting log reference 2600194414, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.