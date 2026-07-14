Teenage rugby league star set to represent Wales at European Championship

Nation.Cymru staff

A teenage rugby league player from Swansea is preparing to represent Wales at the European Under-19 Championship after receiving backing from businesses across south Wales.

Ioan Herbert, a 16-year-old winger from Gowerton who plays club rugby for Bridgend Blue Bulls, first received sponsorship from a local Specsavers store ahead of his Wales under-16s debut last year.

Following a successful season for club and country, six Specsavers stores in Bridgend, Gorseinon, Llanelli, Porthcawl and Blackwood have now come together to donate £1,200, helping to cover travel, kit and equipment for the European Championship.

The Championship will take place in France from 10 to 19 July, with Wales taking on Serbia, England and Scotland as they compete against the continent’s top 10 under-19 rugby league nations.

Herbert has already made his mark on the international stage. Last year, he scored half of Wales’ tries in their opening 38-12 victory over Ireland during the Youth Four Nations.

He also scored the opening try in a historic 18-0 victory over England; the first time Wales had kept England scoreless in a competitive rugby league fixture.

Herbert explains: “This year I trialled for Wales’ under-17s team but was picked up by the under-19s coach who asked me to join the squad for the tournament in France.

“It’s a real privilege to play for Wales and I’m really grateful to Specsavers for giving me the opportunity to represent my country in the sport I love. It means so much and I hope to do them proud.”

Specsavers Porthcawl’s retail director, Claire Edwards comments: “We’re delighted to be supporting Ioan as he represents Wales in the European Championship. His dedication, talent and achievements over the past year have been fantastic to see and we’re proud to play a small part in helping him compete on the international stage.

“As locally owned and run businesses, we’re passionate about supporting young people in our communities to achieve their ambitions. All of the Specsavers teams involved wish Ioan the very best of luck in France – we’ll be cheering him on throughout the tournament.”