Teenage soldier found hanged faced ‘impossible working environment’ – family

A teenage soldier found hanged in his barracks having been under stress faced an “impossible working environment”, his family have said.

Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in London on September 28 2022, days after escorting Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

An inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court concluded on Thursday that Mr Burnell-Williams, originally from Bridgend in Wales, did not have a settled intention to kill himself and was “plainly under stress” at work.

His mother Laura Williams, reading a statement on behalf of her family, said: “It is clear to us that Jack tried his best to cope within an impossible working environment.

“After just turning 18 he joined the Household Cavalry where he selflessly conducted more duties than any other trooper without complaint and to serve his country.

“His dedication meant he was working gruelling working hours which meant he was exhausted and would not come home to see his friends and family.

“Jack had all the characteristics the Army looks for in their soldiers and we know that he would have had a brilliant career and life.

“The Army must reflect and learn from Jack’s death to make life better for those serving at the Household Cavalry.”

She had said in a written statement read out in court that the “light” inside her son “slowly dimmed” and his “cheeky smile faded” after he joined the Army.

The statement read: “Jack achieved more in his short lifetime than many do in a full one.

“One of our proudest moments was seeing him take part in ceremonial duties at the late Queen’s funeral. We were all incredibly proud that he was part of such an important moment in history.”

Mr Burnell-Williams’s father Daniel Burnell said in a statement that the family were “so proud” that his son was involved with the state funeral, adding: “We watched him on TV with tears of joy running down my face.”

He added: “I will never forget the day Laura rang me and said, ‘You need to get here now, it’s Jack, the police are here, it’s bad’.

“When she told me my whole world fell apart, my heart ripped from my chest. That is not a feeling any parent should ever go through.

“There is so much more to Jack’s life it would take forever to write it all down. He brought so much joy to everyone he met.

“Now all we have are cherished memories and a huge hole where Jack should be.

“He is missed so much every day. Life can never be the same without him and his heart and smile.”

Assistant coroner Bernard Richmond KC ruled that Mr Burnell-Williams’s death was a result of misadventure and “completely, it seems, out of all character”.

He went on: “I’m quite satisfied that Jack’s action on that day was an act of an impetuous nature.”

The coroner said Mr Burnell-Williams was “plainly under stress” because of the “frankly ridiculous hours that members of his troop were expected to work”.

He went on: “Whatever he did was done, in my judgment, in a moment of anguish.

“I reject the proposition that he formed a settled intention to kill himself – it was at worst a cry for help and more likely, in my view, an expression of frustration and despair.”

Mr Burnell-Williams died nine days after taking part in the late Queen’s state funeral procession, the inquest heard.

The hearing was told that he had joined a “particularly stressful branch of the Army” and that “everyone must have been exhausted” while preparing for their ceremonial duties.

Mr Richmond said there was a culture in the regiment of people having to “pull their weight” and that Mr Burnell-Williams was undertaking more duties.

He had also wanted to join the Welsh Guards, the inquest heard.

Brigadier Rupert Evetts, commander of the Household Cavalry, said: “To Jack’s family and friends, we offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences.

“Jack was just 18 years old, a soldier with tremendous potential and enthusiasm, who showed a real passion for serving his country.

“There are no words that can adequately express how truly sorry we are for your loss.

“The Army fully accepts the coroner’s conclusion and the failures identified in the service inquiry report.

“We failed Jack, and we failed you. For that, we are profoundly sorry.”

He said soldier workload has been reduced, kit preparation simplified, leadership training strengthened to foster a safer culture, and conditions improved at Hyde Park Barracks.

He added: “We owe it to Jack’s memory, and to his family, to ensure that lessons are not only learned but acted upon.

“No family should have to endure what you have been through. We remain resolute in our commitment to this work.”

Veterans and people minister Louise Sandher-Jones said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with Jack Burnell-Williams’s loved ones.

“His death is a tragedy which no family should have to endure.

“This inquest challenges the Army and all of us in senior leadership positions in defence to do more to protect young soldiers.”