Teenager arrested after death of girl, 17

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, Caerphilly.

Gwent Police has launched a murder investigation following a report of two assaults at an address in Cefn Fforest.

Officers, including firearms officers as a precaution, attended a property in Wheatley Place at around 7.15am on Thursday 13 November after reports that two people had sustained serious injuries.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance were in attendance.

A 17-year-old girl from Cefn Fforest was pronounced dead at the scene; her family have been informed, and specially trained officers will be allocated to support them throughout the investigation.

A second person, a woman aged 38 also from Cefn Fforest, is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

An 18-year-old man from Newbridge was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder; he is currently in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Philip O’Connell, the senior investigating officer, said: “We can confirm that we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident after making this arrest earlier.

“We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning, and it is likely that residents will see an increased number of officers in the area while we carry out further enquires.

“If anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via the form on our website and quoting log reference 2500361653.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by phone.