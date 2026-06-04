Teenager arrested in connection with Cardiff stabbing

Nation.Cymru staff

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of two boys in Cardiff.

The 17-year-old, from the Caerau area of the city, was arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and assault by beating.

The arrest relates to an incident in Lydstep Park, Gabalfa, shortly before 7pm on Sunday, May 31.

Two local boys, aged 16 and 17, suffered stab wounds and were taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment.

South Wales Police said both victims have since been discharged from hospital.

A 61-year-old man was also arrested during the operation on suspicion of affray.

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant said the arrest marked a major development in the investigation.

He said: “The arrest of this 17-year-old male is a significant development in the investigation and is the result of extensive enquiries since the incident was reported.

“We would like to thank the local community for the support and information we have received.”

Detectives said the victims and their families have been kept informed of developments as the investigation continues.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV to asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting 2600170643 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.