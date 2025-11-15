Teenager charged with murder after death of girl, 17

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old girl was killed in south Wales.

The girl, named as Lainie Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gwent Police said.

Cameron Cheng, 18, has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as possession of a bladed article.

Cheng, who the force said is a British national from Newbridge, will appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police, including firearms officers, attended a property in Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, at around 7.15am on Thursday morning after reports that two people had sustained serious injuries.

A second person, a woman aged 38 also from Cefn Fforest, has now been discharged from hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said: “We understand that there has been a great deal of interest in this investigation.

“It is vital that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could affect our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.

“Even though we’ve reached this significant development in the investigation, our inquiries continue so it is likely that residents will continue to see officers in the area.

“So if anyone has any information, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”