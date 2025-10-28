Teenager charged with murder following death of woman in Prestatyn

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in Prestatyn last week.

Police were called to the Morfa area, close to Dawson Drive, on Friday 24 October, where the body of 45-year-old Angela Shellis was discovered. Officers launched a major investigation and later arrested a suspect at a nearby address.

Detectives have confirmed that Tristan Thomas Roberts, of Coniston Drive, Prestatyn, has now been charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 28 October).

Ongoing investigations

North Wales Police say enquiries remain ongoing and are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Gibson said: “An 18-year-old male has now been charged with murder, following his arrest last week. I would emphasise that this remains a live murder investigation, and that we continue to appeal for information that might further assist us.”

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Morfa area, near the football fields, between 3am and 8.30am on Friday. CCTV, dashcam footage, or sightings of individuals in the vicinity during that period could prove vital, DCI Gibson added.

“It remains imperative that we identify any persons in the area during these key times,” he said.

Social media

Police also issued a reminder to the public not to share speculation or sensitive details on social media, warning such posts could prejudice future court proceedings.

Reports and information can be submitted by calling 101 or through the North Wales Police website, quoting reference C165084.