Teenager denies attempted murder over school stabbings

A teenage girl accused of stabbing two teachers and a pupil at a school in Wales has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

The 14-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces seven charges: three of attempted murder; three of wounding with intent; and one of possession of a bladed article on a school premises in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

The girl, who wore a white shirt, black tie and waistcoat, with her hair tied back, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, where she spoke to confirm her name and enter her pleas.