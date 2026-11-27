Nation.Cymru staff

A 19-year-old from Cardiff has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in youth detention after stabbing a 17-year-old boy who had tried to defuse a dispute at Barry Island.

Idris Ahmed, from Riverside, was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Friday 27 November. He initially denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article, but pleaded guilty to both offences on the second day of his trial earlier this month.

The court heard that Ahmed held a grievance against one of the boy’s friends. The boy, who had been spending the bank holiday with friends, had tried to ease tensions between the two groups.

Police were called to Barry Island at about 5.30pm on Monday 25 May. The boy suffered a serious leg injury and needed critical care at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where his leg was amputated.

Ahmed was arrested that day and police recovered the knife.

Detective Constable Thomas Hurley, of South Wales Police, said: “The extent and seriousness of the injury he sustained was absolutely devastating. We cannot imagine how his life has been changed both physically and mentally.”

He added: “While no custodial sentence can ever fully undo the harm that has been caused, we welcome the sentence handed down.

“Our thoughts are with the victim, who is a brave young man, and his family, as they continue to recover from this dreadful ordeal.”

Detective Superintendent Emma Hampton said the case showed the “devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime”. She said the force was working to prevent young people from carrying knives and would take action against those found carrying them illegally.