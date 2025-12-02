Teenager died from multiple stab wounds, inquest hears

A 17-year-old girl died from multiple stab wounds after she was attacked at her home, an inquest heard.

Lainie Williams suffered multiple knife injuries in the incident on November 13 at Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, Gwent.

The teenager’s mother, Rhian Stephens, 38, was also injured and required hospital treatment before being released.

Cameron Cheng, 18, is awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of Lainie, the attempted murder of her mother and possession of a bladed article.

Cheng, of Newbridge, Gwent, faces a three-week trial next May at Cardiff Crown Court.

Opening the brief hearing, Rose Farmer, area coroner for Gwent, said: “On November 13 2025, Rhian Stephens, Lainie’s mother, called 999 reporting that her daughter was being stabbed.

“Emergency services arrived at the scene and she was pronounced life extinct at the scene by paramedics.

“She was then conveyed to the University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, where a post-mortem examination was carried out by a Home Office consultant forensic pathologist who has given a provisional cause of death as 1a) multiple sharp force injuries.

“An inquest is being opened as this is a violent death.

“Identification took place by Rhian Stephens, the mother, on November 13 2025.”

Ms Farmer said inquiries were ongoing and the inquest was adjourned until August 24 next year.

No members of the teenager’s family attended the hearing and no details of the criminal investigation were outlined by the coroner.