Teenager found guilty of murdering woman outside Cardiff club

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a woman by driving a car into a group of people outside a club in Cardiff.

Kian Bateman, 19, of Caerau, was convicted at Cardiff Crown Court of the murder of 38-year-old Shelley Davies and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to her partner, David Bratcher.

Emergency services were called to Heol Trelai in the early hours of September 27, 2025, following reports that a car had struck pedestrians outside the 4th Glamorgan Home Guard Club.

The court heard that Ms Davies had been knocked to the ground during an altercation moments before Bateman accelerated his car towards her and Mr Bratcher.

CCTV footage shown to the jury captured what prosecutors described as a “shocking” moment, with the vehicle driving into the pair and running over Ms Davies.

She suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where she later died on October 18 after developing complications.

Mr Bratcher, 40, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Bateman admitted causing death and injury by dangerous driving but denied murder and attempted murder. The jury found him guilty of murder and of grievous bodily harm with intent, but cleared him of attempted murder.

The trial heard Bateman had taken nitrous oxide prior to the incident. Prosecutors argued he deliberately used the car as a weapon, while the defence claimed he acted in panic.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell of South Wales Police said: “Shelley Davies was loved dearly by her family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them today as they have been throughout this horrendous ordeal.

“We welcome the convictions at court today and would like to thank all the witnesses who assisted the investigation, the Caerau community, as well as the prosecution team.”

Bateman is due to be sentenced on July 3.