Teenager fractured skull after disqualified driver flipped car

A disqualified driver from Pontypool whose “dangerous, reckless and cowardly” actions led to a teenage passenger fracturing his skull has been jailed.

Liam Collins, 36, was sentenced to three years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday (August 6) after pleading guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving.

The court heard how Collins, who was already disqualified from driving, bought alcohol from a store in Trevethin on 12 November 2024 before accepting to give two 13-year-old boys a lift in his car.

Collins was repeatedly asked to slow down by his passengers as he travelled through Trevethin, but continued to drive at speed over bumps and round bends, and boasted “watch this now” before the car eventually overturned.

Blood

Gwent Police was alerted to the collision when they received a report that two teenagers had returned home covered in blood.

Officers later found the grey Focus on its roof, with significant front-end damage, in Lasgarn Lane.

PC Tyler Price, officer in the case, said: “When officers entered Collins’ address in Pontypool, he became extremely irate and showed no concern or remorse for his actions.

“He shouldn’t have been on the road in the first place, and his complete disregard for his and his passengers’ safety could have had fatal consequences.

“His dangerous and reckless driving led to a young boy fracturing his skull and sustaining a bleed on the brain. The fact that he then failed to report the collision himself is cowardly.

“The two young victims in this case will have to live with the psychological impact for years to come, but I hope this sentence reassures them and offers some closure.”

Unsafe

Collins was sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to six offences.

The public is urged to contact police with any concerns of a driver who regularly drives unsafely or under the influence.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.

