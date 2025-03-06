Teenager from Newport charged with attempted murder

Gwent Police has charged a 17-year-old boy with multiple offences, including attempted murder, as part of an investigation into an assault in Newport on Saturday 1 March.

The teenager from Newport was charged with other offences including criminal damage, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice, and possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday 7 March.

A 19-year-old man was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries, while a second 19-year-old man was released with no further action taken.

A 36-year-old man, injured in the assault in Caerleon Road at around 12.55am on Saturday, was discharged from hospital.

Assistance

Detective Superintendent Philip O’Connell, of Gwent Police, said: “On behalf of the investigating team, I would like to thank the community for their tremendous support and assistance.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who might have details that could help our investigation following these arrests and charging decision.

“But can I remind everyone that speculation over those involved may prevent us from bringing those responsible to justice and how comments, especially those online, could impact this live investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault at around 12.55am or has information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or contact Gwent Police us website or social media, quoting log reference 2500065856.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, with information on 0800 555 111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

