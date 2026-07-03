Teenager jailed for murdering mother-of-three by running her over with car

A teenager has been jailed for 17 years for murdering a mother-of-three by running her over with a car.

Kian Bateman, 19, was found guilty of murdering Shelley Davies, 38, following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, as well as causing her partner, David Bratcher, grievous bodily harm.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Bateman had been taking nitrous oxide before he drove his mother’s Seat Ibiza at the couple outside the 4th Glamorgan Home Guard Club in the city.

On Friday, Mrs Justice Stacey sentenced Bateman to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that, on the night of the murder, Bateman had been visiting the social club to attend a General Levy gig with friends.

After the bar closed, Bateman left the venue in the car to visit his girlfriend.

However, she had not yet returned home from work and so he drove back to the venue, where a group of people had gathered outside and the atmosphere was growing “ugly”.

The court heard Bateman saw his brother in a dispute with a group of people, during which Shelley Davies ended up on the ground.

Bateman then deliberately drove his car at the group, running over Ms Davies, who was lying on the ground, and hitting her partner, David Bratcher, then aged 40, seriously injuring him.

Mrs Justice Stacey said: “You drove straight over (Ms Davies) at about 10mph as you accelerated towards Mr Bratcher, who you then hit with the car.

“You did not stop, but drove off… you handed yourself in the next day.”

Ms Davies, 38, later died in hospital on October 18 as a result of her injuries.

Bateman, of Cardiff, admitted causing death and injury by dangerous driving, and was convicted by a jury of murder and causing GBH with intent.

Caroline Rees KC, defending, said: “The intention was only to seriously harm David Bratcher.

“There was a total lack of premeditation here, this is an offence committed in seconds only, albeit with the most tragic of outcomes.

“He was 18 years and seven months old at the time of the offence and he hadn’t been driving for long.”

The court heard Bateman has a learning disability, had shown remorse for the murder and has no previous convictions.

As well as his prison sentence, Bateman was also disqualified from driving for 21 years and ordered to take an extended re-test.

Anthony Clarke, of the CPS, said: “The strong evidence presented by the Crown Prosecution Service at trial satisfied the jury that this was no accident.

“The defendant deliberately used his car as a weapon, with devasting consequence.

“His actions resulted in the tragic loss of a young woman’s life and injured others.

“Although this case has concluded, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Shelley Davies over their tragic loss.”