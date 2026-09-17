Teenager presents petition on speeding and road safety to council

Nation Cymru staff

A teenager has presented a petition calling for action to tackle speeding outside her home to a council.

Libby Smith read the petition on behalf of local residents at the council meeting she attended with dad Craig who admitted he had previously complained about Wales’ shift to a 20 mile per hour speed limit in built up areas.

The petition started by the pair called for “effective safety measures” to be introduced on Hospital Road in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool and the adjacent Lower Leigh Road and Leigh Road.

A 20mph limit is already in place but the petition said measures such as traffic calming, speed warning signs and targeted enforcement of the 20mph limit should be introduced along with consideration of whether a one-way system could improve safety.

The 17-year-old read her petition to Torfaen Borough Council’s September meeting at the Civic Centre in Pontypool and said: “Residents report that people have been struck by vehicles, dogs have been run over, and numerous cars have been written off in collisions on Leigh Road and Hospital Road.

“Excessive speed is a major concern, and residents report that speeds on Hospital Road have increased since the potholes were repaired.”

She said: “We urge the council to act before more people are injured or further property is damaged.”

The petition was presented to the council after the family contacted Reform UK councillor for Trevethin and Penygarn Stuart Keyte who welcomed them to the council chamber. It was signed by 104 residents from the three roads, said Cllr Keyte.

After presenting the petition to the council the college student said: “I emailed our local councillor and asked for him to help us with the campaign to reduce speeds.”

Mr Smith, a barber, said safety on the road is a real concern: “Cars have been written off, someone hit a lamppost and about two years ago a car ended up on its roof and it is quite worrying and lots of wing mirrors have come off.”

The 55-year-old said vehicles can travel at up to 50 mph along the narrow road, that has steep climbs in part, and while previously drivers attempted to dodge potholes the resurfaced road has appeared to encourage some to travel at higher speeds.

“I probably was one of the people who moaned about 20 mile per hour but when you live on a road and people are doing 40 or 50mph it does make you think twice,” said Mr Smith.

“It’s good the potholes have been done as it was dangerous with people swerving up and down but now they are filled in it is having the other effect with speeding.”

The petition also calls for the council to investigate speeds and collision records on the three roads. The council accepted the petition and agreed it will be passed to the responsible Labour cabinet member for a response.

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