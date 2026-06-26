Teenager receives national award for promoting the Welsh language

Nation Cymru staff

A teenager who is helping to keep traditional Welsh folk dancing alive has received a prestigious award for his dedication to promoting the Welsh language.

The head pupil of Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst, Cai Williams, has won a national award from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol for his work promoting the Welsh language in the school and beyond.

He received the ‘Inspiring Others Award’ at an awards evening in Cardiff – one of ten awards presented across Wales for work in different fields promoting the Welsh language.

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy has moved to become a Category 3 Welsh-medium school since 2023, meaning that Welsh is the school’s main language of communication, and one of Cai’s priorities when he was elected head pupil was to promote the use of Welsh in the school.

Cai was presented with the award by renowned television presenter and clog dancer Tudur Phillips, and he was nominated for the award by Mrs Elliw Davies, a teacher at the school. Mrs Davies said, “Cai is an enthusiastic individual who is passionate about the Welsh language, our traditions and unique Welsh culture.

“He is one of the ‘Year 7 Buddies’ and his enthusiasm and friendly manner have made promoting the language among Year 7 learners something completely natural for him. He was part of the Siarter Iaith group that organised a gig at the school on Dydd Miwsig Cymru, and he is currently campaigning to re-establish the school Eisteddfod.

“He is in his element on stage, and is a leading and enthusiastic member of the new sixth form choir which competed at the Urdd. He is also a member of Clocswyr Conwy, and volunteers to coach primary-aged boys in clog dancing.

“Cai is, without a doubt, inspiring the next generation of dancers and Welsh speakers with his enthusiasm and passion.”

The Inspiring Others Award is given to a Year 12 or 13 student to recognise a positive contribution that influences and inspires others within and beyond the school to use the Welsh language.

On receiving the award, Cai said, “This award means a lot to me as I have succeeded in inspiring my community to speak more Welsh. As a result, there is a greater chance of protecting our tradition and culture.

“Because of the relatively small number of people in the world who speak Welsh, it makes me unique. In addition, the experiences and people I have met have shaped my life in unexpected ways.

“Clog dancing is a tradition that is very important to me. I feel that fewer young people are taking part in our Welsh traditions, so by promoting it in my community in a fun way and through social media, I hope to give more people the opportunity to celebrate this unique Welch tradition”

The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year. It was established to create and promote opportunities to train and study through the medium of Welsh across further education colleges, schools, universities, apprenticeship providers and workplaces throughout Wales.