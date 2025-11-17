Teenager remanded into custody accused of murdering 17-year-old girl

A teenager has been remanded into custody accused of the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Cameron Cheng, 18, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with killing Lainie Williams.

Cheng, of Newbridge, Gwent, is also accused of the attempted murder of Rhian Stephens, 38, and possession of a bladed article.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing.

Magistrates sent the case to Cardiff Crown Court and Cheng, who is a British national, is due to appear again before a judge on Tuesday.

Christine Farrington, presiding justice, said: “As you heard this case is so serious it must be sent automatically to the crown court.

“The next hearing will be at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday. You will be remanded into custody until that time.”

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, Gwent on November 13 after police responded to reports that two people had been injured.