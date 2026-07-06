Teenager shut teacher in classroom before launching knife attack, court hears

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A 15-year-old boy shut a history teacher inside her classroom before launching a knife attack on her, a court has heard.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder Vicki Williams at Milford Haven Comprehensive School in February.

On Monday, a jury at Swansea Crown Court heard the pupil, who is now 16 years old, is accused of stabbing a teacher in the head.

Christopher Rees KC, prosecuting, said the boy launched a “sustained attack” on Ms Williams and would have continued had the teacher not disarmed him.

Mr Rees told the jury: “(He) deliberately stabbed Vicki Williams to the head and continued the attack.

“The prosecution case is that (he) intended on killing Vicki Williams.

“(The boy) would’ve continued this murderous attack had Vicki Williams not grabbed the knife and fended (him) off.”

Opening the case, Mr Rees said the boy entered Ms Williams’ classroom at around 3pm on February 5.

The court heard the pupil approached her desk and asked her to check some of his work.

It was when he shut the door to the otherwise empty classroom, saying it was cold, that “alarm bells” began to ring in her head.

The jury was told the student then pulled a large kitchen knife from his bag, striking her in the head.

The court heard a “violent struggle” ensued in which Ms Williams “screamed blue murder” and eventually succeeded in taking the knife from him.

The boy ran out of the school but was later arrested at the home of a family member, the jury was told.

Ms Williams attended Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest and was found to have sustained a wound to her scalp, scratches on her back and minor cuts to her hands.

Mr Rees said: “The prosecution case is that the whole incident was planned by (the pupil).

“(He) closed the door because he wanted to isolate Vicki Williams so that he could attack her.”

Ms Williams later told police in an interview he said nothing when he “lunged at her”.

Mr Rees said: “(She said) she had never seen eyes like it.

“She described the look on his face as pure hatred.”

Kitchen knife

The jury was told the boy had pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife on the school grounds.

Mr Rees said: “The defence case is that (he) did not intend to kill or cause grievous bodily harm or even to assault Vicki Williams.

“His defence is these injuries were caused accidentally when, on the defence case, he refused to hand over the knife when asked to do so by Vicki Williams.”

The boy is charged with attempted murder, unlawful wounding and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The trial at Swansea Crown Court continues.