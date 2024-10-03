Teenager told friends she would stab teacher, court hears

A teenager who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at a school in Ammanford, showed school friends the knife before the incident, a court has heard.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were injured in the attack in April, at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley School.

The 14-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously admitted wounding with intent but has denied attempted murder.

Police interviews

On the third day of the trial, Swansea Crown Court was shown police interviews with pupils who were at the school on the day of the incident, with one saying she had “half showed” them the knife.

The girl told police: “She said that she was going to stab Ms Elias and she showed us the knife.”

She said the girl “always says stuff we don’t believe” and they did not think she would go through with it.

Break time

The conversation had happened while a group of pupils were sitting in the lower school hall during break time.

The accused was not allowed in the room, which required permission from a head of year.

The girl said Ms Elias had come into the hall and ordered the accused to leave and they went into the corridor to have a conversation.

“You could see from inside the hall, (the girl) she changed, her whole face changed into a different person.”

The trial continues.

