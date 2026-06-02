Teenager undergoes leg amputation after seaside stabbing

Nation.Cymru staff

A teenager who was stabbed at Barry Island during the Bank Holiday weekend has undergone a life-changing leg amputation.

The 17-year-old from Cardiff remains under specialist care at the University Hospital of Wales following the attack on May 25.

Detectives continue to investigate the stabbing and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Inspector Sarah Lee said: “The extent and seriousness of the injury sustained by the teenage victim is absolutely devastating.

“Understandably his family are distraught, and they have been assigned a specially trained family liaison officer for additional support.”

Det Insp Lee added: “Our investigation, which includes examining hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and tracing witnesses, is continuing.”

An 18-year-old man from the Riverside area of Cardiff was arrested on the day of the incident on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He remains on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2600163243 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.