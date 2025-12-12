Teenagers appear in court accused of targeting mosque and Jewish cemetery

Two teenagers have appeared in court accused of targeting a mosque and a Jewish cemetery in Cardiff.

Rhys Edwards and Talan Gethin Vincent, both 18, appeared by videolink during a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

They are charged with the preparation of acts of terrorism between October 1 and November 16.

They “researched and visited attack locations and made arrangements to obtain firearms”, the charge says.

The court was given an indication that they intend to plead not guilty.

A three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court is set to take place from February 1 2027.

They are next to appear in custody for a pre-trial hearing at the Old Bailey on March 27.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told them “counsel has indicated that both of you deny any acts of terrorism” and said they should “co-operate with your lawyers to prepare you case for trial to make sure that your interests are fully looked after”.