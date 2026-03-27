Teenagers deny making plans to carry out terror attacks on mosque and synagogue

Two teenagers have denied planning to carry out mass casualty terrorist attacks on religious sites including a mosque and synagogue.

Rhys Edwards and Talan Gethin Vincent, both aged 18 and from Cardiff, are alleged to have harboured an extreme right-wing mindset.

At a hearing on Friday, they pleaded not guilty to a charge of preparation of acts of terrorism between October 1 and November 16 last year.

It is alleged the pair researched and visited target locations and planned to obtain firearms as part of preparations for an attack on an Eid celebration at the Madina Mosque in Cardiff.

The court heard a synagogue was another target considered by the teenagers.

It was alleged that Edwards was to be the one to carry out live-streamed attacks, while his co-defendant Vincent would provide practical assistance and advice on operations.

The defendants appeared before the Old Bailey via videolink and spoke only to confirm their names and enter not guilty pleas.

The charge against them alleges that they intended to commit acts of terrorism or assist another to carry out acts.

The defendants were remanded into custody ahead of their trial at Bristol Crown Court on February 1 next year.