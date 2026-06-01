Teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Cardiff park

Nation.Cymru staff

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a Cardiff park on Sunday evening.

South Wales Police said the assault happened shortly before 7pm in Lydstep Park, Gabalfa.

The victims, aged 16 and 17 and both from the local area, suffered stab wounds and were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

Police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and one of the boys has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives are searching for two suspects believed to have been riding a Sur-Ron bike in the Lydstep Park and Gabalfa Avenue area at the time of the assault.

A knife has been recovered.

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant said: “It is very concerning when anyone is stabbed, but the age of these two victims is likely to worry parents and other young people in the area.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible as soon as possible, and CCTV will be key to the investigation.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage from the area to come forward.

Det Insp Marchant added: “We are aware of the ongoing concerns in the area about the illegal and anti-social use of e-bikes and motorbikes in the Gabalfa area.

“There is an increased police presence in the area, and this will continue over the coming days.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2600170643, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.