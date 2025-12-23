Teenagers jailed for murder of man delivering shopping to his elderly mother

Two teenagers have been convicted of the murder of Kamran Aman following a fatal stabbing in Barry earlier this year.

Police were called to Barry Road just before midnight on Monday 30 June after reports that a man had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public who tried to help at the scene, Mr Aman died from his injuries. A murder investigation was immediately launched.

Two males, aged 16 and 17, both from Llantwit Major, were arrested nearby within minutes of a 999 call being made to South Wales Police. The pair pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

Following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, a jury today found both defendants guilty of murder.

Detective Inspector Kath Barry, the senior investigating officer, said Kamran Aman was a “much-loved husband, father, son, brother and uncle” and a well-regarded member of the local community.

She said the attack was completely unprovoked and took place while Mr Aman was delivering shopping to his elderly mother.

“This was an act of shocking violence that Kamran did nothing to warrant,” she said. “The attack was made even more distressing by the racist abuse used before, during and after the assault, which was captured on video footage.”

DI Barry thanked residents of Barry Road who attempted to save Mr Aman’s life and provided crucial witness accounts, and also acknowledged the patience and dignity shown by the local community, including the Muslim community in Barry, while the case progressed through the courts.

Sentencing is due to take place on 20 February.

Tributes released following the verdict described the devastating impact of Mr Aman’s death on his family.

‘Soulmate’

His wife, Khaleela, said he was her “best friend and soulmate”, describing him as loyal, loving and compassionate, and spoke of the pain of raising their child without her father. Mr Aman’s mother, Shenaz, said her son had been checking on her shortly before he was attacked, and spoke movingly of the grief of losing him.

In a wider family statement, relatives said Kamran’s death was the result of a “senseless racist attack” that had left a wound that would never fully heal, but added that they continued to seek strength and justice through their faith.

South Wales Police reiterated that hate crime of any kind will not be tolerated.