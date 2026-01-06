Temperatures fall to -9.6C overnight in Wales as snow brings more disruption

Temperatures plummeted to as low as minus 9.6C in Wales overnight as more snow brought a second day of school closures and travel disruption.

An overnight low of minus 9.6C was recorded in Bala, a market town within Eryri National Park in north Wales.

The coldest night of the winter so far across the UK saw the lowest temperature recorded in Marham, Norfolk – minus 12.5C – while Santam Downham in Suffolk, and Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, both saw a low of minus 10C, the Met Office said.

In Scotland, the night was coldest in Dalwhinnie and Tulloch Bridge, where temperatures dropped as low as minus 11.2C and minus 10.7C.

Hundreds of schools were forced to close across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, while National Rail warned of service cancellations and disruption to train services.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Wales and north-east and south-west England until 11am, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland for much of the day, while an amber warning has been issued for heavy snow across north-east and northern Scotland from 11am until 7pm.

A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine, according to the Met Office.

An amber warning indicates a higher risk, with severe weather likely to cause travel disruption, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property and people are advised to take precautions.

Rain, sleet and snow is expected to move in from the north-west on Tuesday as the UK faces “another very cold day”, with as much as 10-15cm of snowfall expected in parts of Scotland and between 1–5 cm likely in areas of England.

Disruption is expected on the Wirral and Northern line services, and to trains across Scotland, National Rail said, while breakdown companies including the AA and RAC are experiencing high demand.

On Monday, the severe weather led to cancellations and disruptions to flights out of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.