Temperatures rise as Wales basks in spring sunshine

Parts of Wales have recorded the warmest temperatures of the year so far, with spring sunshine pushing the mercury above 20C in some areas.

Figures from the Met Office show highs of 20.1C in Porthmadog and Gogerddan on Wednesday afternoon, making them among the warmest locations in the UK.

The temperatures surpass the previous UK high for 2026 of 19.2C earlier this month, with other Welsh locations also enjoying unseasonably warm weather. Trawsgoed recorded 19.5C, while Cardiff had already reached 18C by mid-afternoon.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the warm spell had been driven by air moving north from southern Europe.

He said: “We get this a lot at this time of year, we sometimes joke the warmest day of the year klaxon is going off every day.”

However, he suggested the current spell is unlikely to last.

“I think this will be the peak for a while today, we are not expecting any further records in the next week or so,” he said.

He added that the temperatures seen on Wednesday would likely mark a “high watermark” for the coming days.

The warmer conditions have brought a taste of early spring across Wales, with clear skies and light winds helping temperatures climb well above seasonal averages.

Despite the mild conditions, forecasters say cooler weather is expected to return in the coming days as the southerly airflow weakens.

While warm spells are not unusual in March, temperatures above 20C remain relatively rare this early in the year.

The Met Office said conditions would remain settled for the short term, but without the same level of warmth seen today.