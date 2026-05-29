Temperatures to cool down in coming days after record-breaking hot spell

Mathilde Grandjean, Press Association

Temperatures are expected to cool down over the coming days following a record-breaking spell of hot weather, forecasters have said.

Warmth is set to remain in parts of the UK on Friday, particularly in the South East where highs of 28C are likely, the Met Office has said.

While temperatures remain above average for many, they will continue to ease as the weather turns cooler and more unsettled over the weekend.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to spread from the west before moving gradually eastwards on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures should be near-average by Sunday, with clouds and rains set to affect the northern and western areas in particular, while brighter spells are expected in the east and southeast.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Chris Bulmer said: “We’re now starting to see this spell of very hot weather break down.”

He added: “As the heat starts to ease, the weather will also turn more changeable, with some showers and thunderstorms possible.

“By the weekend, temperatures should be much closer to average for the time of year with accompanying rainfall for many through the weekend and into the start of next week.”

On Wednesday, a teenage boy became the 11th person to die in a water-related incident over the course of the recent heatwave.

The hot weather has attracted many to open water swimming, resulting in a number of deaths in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Hampshire, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Pembrokeshire, Lincolnshire and Lancashire.