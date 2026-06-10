Temporary classrooms built less than 20 years ago to be torn down

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Temporary classrooms built less than 20 years ago are to be demolished and replaced at a primary school.

Plans put forward show an extension at Ysgol Bryn Onnen, in Varteg, Pontypool, will be demolished and replaced with a new two classroom block.

A new linkway corridor, which will house the main lobby and admin offices, will also be built to connect the Victorian-era school building with its largest building, which also houses the school hall, and was mostly built in 1903.

The plans, put forward by Torfaen Borough Council, are also intended to make “dramatic improvement to level access across the school”, according to a design and access statement submitted on the council’s behalf.

The council’s application states: “Overall the capacity and use of the school remains the same with much needed improvements to access, security, safety and robustness.”

At present five of eight entrances have steps, including to the most recent extension, but entrances to the two older buildings and the new classrooms will be made fully accessible.

There will also be an accessible entrance to the kitchen while all new external doors and fire exits will be wheelchair accessible and there will be level access from the main building to the new extension and additional accessible toilet.

The Welsh medium primary school has been developed in a piecemeal fashion with the largest building, at the centre of the site, mostly built in 1903 to the rear of the original school building that dates to the second half of the 19th century while a third block, to the side of the Victorian building, was added in 2002.

The extension to be demolished stands alone in the car park and beside the school yard, at the rear of the main school building. The plans don’t state when the extension was built but it is described as “the most recent” building at the school.

According to the statement: “Each block of Bryn Onnen are of different architectural styles, representing the period they were built in.”

It is proposed to use brick facades on the new build developments which will be similar to the bricks used in the main 20th century school building.

Parking for staff is currently provided as an unofficial space outside the temporary classroom to be demolished but a new staff parking area will be provided, near to the 2002 extension, resulting in the loss of part of the school playing field while drop off and pick up for pupils, along the main approach road, will continue.

The new plans will also allow parking for the adjacent School House property, a private residence, to park at the south of the school site.

The planning document says “official cycle storage is non-existent” as it says staff and pupils don’t normally cycle to school “because of the area’s rurality and elevation”.

Surveys will be undertaken following demolition including to establish whether or not there is asbestos present.

Rights of way around the school will be maintained.

The plans are currently being considered by the borough council’s planning department.