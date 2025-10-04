Temporary closure of Menai Suspension Bridge

Despite efforts to keep the Menai Suspension Bridge open for cars and motorcyclists, feedback from UK Highways A55 around the challenges with enforcement has led to the decision to temporarily close the bridge from 14:00 on Saturday 4 October.

This decision has been taken in light of recent investigations that were carried out as part of phase two works that discovered bolts on beams under the bridge in need of replacement.

Due to the impact of Storm Amy, a 30mph speed limit is in place for the A55 Britannia Bridge in both directions until further notice. Advisory restrictions are also in place for motorcycles and caravans on the bridge due to high winds.

Emergency service vehicle arrangements are also in place should the Britannia Bridge be affected by high winds.

Apologies

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Firstly, I want to apologise to local people. I am deeply sorry for the ongoing disruption that you are facing as work continues to remediate the bridge.

“We have explored every option to keep the bridge open safely but following this latest feedback on enforcement from UK Highways A55, who are responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, our hand has been forced to introduce a full closure. I’d like to thank the police for their support over the past 24 hours

“I am incredibly frustrated at this latest development, and I can assure you that my officials and I are pressing UK Highways A55 for an early resolution to this issue.

“However, despite all our frustrations we must listen to the advice from engineers to ensure the safety of everyone.”

“The bridge closure will remain in place until further investigations are completed in the coming days and UK Highways A55 have provided us with a safe enforcement strategy to reopen the bridge and move forward with phase two works.”

“During this time, we will continue to keep you updated and I thank you once again for your patience.”

‘Frustrating news’

Responding to this latest development, the MS for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, said: “This is incredibly frustrating news. Whilst safety must be the top priority, it’s unacceptable that the bridge has been closed again with little to no warning – just as it was nearly three years ago. People on Ynys Môn have been waiting years for this work to be completed, and their patience is running out.

“I’m in close discussion with Anglesey County Council and I will continue to press the Welsh Government for urgent answers on why these latest faults weren’t identified sooner, how this will affect the project’s timetable, and what measures will be taken to lessen the inevitable impact of this closure.”