Temporary closures expected as £2.5million road investment begins

Nation Cymru staff

An important route for residents, businesses and commuters travelling in south Wales is set to undergo a series of improvements from Monday – with temporary closures to be expected.

A major £2.5 million improvement scheme on the A4046 between Aberbeeg and Cwm is set to get underway next Monday (October 5).

Work is scheduled to continue through to spring 2027, subject to weather conditions, and will include improvements to highway drainage, carriageway resurfacing, kerb replacements, new road markings, upgraded signage and other highway infrastructure enhancements.

To enable the works to be completed safely and efficiently, a phased programme of traffic management will be in place throughout the construction period. This may include temporary lane restrictions, traffic signals and, where necessary, temporary road closures for specific activities.

Any closures will be planned and overnight to minimise disruption and be communicated in advance. Any residents directly affected by specific construction activities will also be notified in advance when temporary access restrictions are required.

Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and the Environment said: “We have listened to people’s views and are committed to improving our highways here in Blaenau Gwent. The A4046 is a vital route for residents, businesses and visitors and these major improvements will help secure its long-term future.

“While some delays, increased journey times and construction-related activity are unavoidable during a project of this scale, every effort will be made to minimise the impact on the local community.

“Thank you to residents for their support and understanding as we carry out this important work which will result in a safer, more resilient route for everyone who uses it.”

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