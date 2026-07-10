Temporary expansion planned to meet demand for Welsh-medium school places

Nation.Cymru staff

A temporary expansion of Welsh-medium secondary education has been proposed after demand for places threatened to outstrip capacity next year.

Cardiff Council wants to increase the Year 7 intake at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf by 60 pupils for the 2027/28 academic year, saying the move will ensure every child wanting a Welsh-medium secondary place can be offered one.

A report due to be considered by the council’s Cabinet next week follows a public engagement exercise involving parents, pupils, school staff, governing bodies and other stakeholders.

The council said demand for Welsh-medium secondary places is expected to exceed current capacity for just one intake year before returning to lower levels.

Following an assessment of the responses and the practical options available, officers concluded that a temporary expansion at Glantaf was the most effective short-term solution.

The council said the approach would meet demand in one of the city’s busiest Welsh-medium catchment areas while minimising disruption to existing pupils and giving families certainty ahead of the admissions process.

Detailed assessments found the school could accommodate the additional pupils, with planned improvements to dining and communal areas helping to ease pressure on facilities.

The council stressed that while every child who wants a Welsh-medium secondary place will be offered one, it cannot guarantee that every pupil will be allocated their first-choice school if demand exceeds available places.

A total of 393 responses were received during the engagement process, alongside feedback gathered through meetings and surveys.

Respondents broadly supported ensuring sufficient Welsh-medium places were available, allowing children to attend a preferred or local school where possible and maintaining confidence in Welsh-medium education. However, concerns were also raised about pressures on school facilities and the need for a longer-term strategy.

Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Sarah Merry said: “We are committed to ensuring that every child who wishes to learn through the medium of Welsh can access a place.

“This temporary increase will help us meet demand in 2027/28, while we continue planning for the long-term growth of Welsh-medium education across the city.”

Short-term

The council emphasised that the proposed expansion is intended only as a short-term measure.

It is also carrying out a separate review into longer-term options, including expanding Welsh-medium provision elsewhere in Cardiff, reviewing catchment areas and considering the development of new secondary school capacity.

The Cabinet will consider the proposals on 16 July, following scrutiny by the Children and Young People Scrutiny Committee on 14 July.