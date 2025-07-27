Temporary health service cuts should stay, report recommends

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Changes to a mid Wales’ minor injury unit opening hours and the centralisation of some inpatient hospital care is set to be kept for the time being.

At a meeting of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) on Wednesday, July 30 members will receive a report on the proposal from executive medical director Dr Kate Wright which recommends that the changes: “remain in place.”

This follows a six-month review of the “temporary” service changes which took place in June.

‘Positive effects’

Dr Wright said: “The change to MIU opening services has had broadly positive effects, including improvements to service reliability, to staff and patient safety and to staff satisfaction.

“No significant increases in GP attendances have been identified; and staffing costs have reduced (by) nine per cent.

“There have been no unplanned closures to the service in the last six months.”

Moving on to the ready to go home/rehabilitation units Dr Wright said: “Similarly broadly positive effects have been identified.

“These include a sustained improvement in efficiency and flow, early signs of improved outcomes, reduced lengths of stay, more efficient deployment of staff and efficiencies in staffing costs.

The report explains that these changes will be in place until decisions are made through Phase One of Better Together, which is focused on adult Physical & Mental Health Community Services, including Urgent Care.

The changes were originally agreed last summer as part of the health board’s attempts to claw back a £23 million budget deficit last year.

Backlash

Due to the public backlash against the proposal the health board conducted a six-week engagement process in August and September which included public meetings and discussion with patient advocate group, Llais.

Following analysis of the feedback, which was mostly against the proposals, the board met in October and approved the move for a second time.

Opening times at the Minor Injury Units (MIU) at Brecon War Memorial Hospital were reduced from open for 24 hours to 12 hours from, 8am to 8pm.

Llandrindod Wells Memorial Hospital MIU, which was open from 7am to 12am, is now open from 8am to 8pm.

The Graham Davies ward in Llanidloes War Memorial Hospital and the Llewelyn ward in Bronllys hospital specialise in getting patients fit and ready to go home.

Patients that need rehabilitation following illnesses or conditions such as strokes are looked after at Epynt ward in Brecon’s War Memorial Hospital and Bronheulog ward in Newtown’s Montgomeryshire County Infirmary.

The overnight MIU closure was implemented on November 18 while the hospital ward changes came into force on December 2.

