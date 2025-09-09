Temporary housing in Wales putting children’s health and education at risk – think tank

The health and wellbeing of thousands of children in Wales is being jeopardised by unsuitable temporary housing, according to a new report from the Bevan Foundation.

The influential think tank says families placed in short-term accommodation face unsafe conditions, overcrowding, and constant uncertainty, leaving children vulnerable to physical harm and long-term damage to their development and education.

The report highlights evidence of overcrowding, unsafe sleeping arrangements for infants, and homes crammed with belongings.

Most concerning, it warns that unexpected child deaths in temporary accommodation occur every year in Wales, with the Foundation estimating one or two fatalities annually – equivalent to 1% of all child deaths – though no official data is collected.

Housing standards

Wendy Dearden, Senior Policy and Research Officer at the Bevan Foundation, said local authorities were under immense pressure but argued regulations on housing standards were not being enforced.

“Securing suitable accommodation for homeless families is really difficult in the current housing market,” she said. “But the culture of saying ‘we are doing the best we can’ is not good enough – Wales needs to do better for the most vulnerable children and families.”

The knock-on effect on education is also significant. Despite guidance on minimising disruption, children often face long journeys to school or repeated moves between accommodations, making it difficult to keep up with learning.

Schools told the Foundation they would offer more support if they were informed about pupils’ housing situations, but often they are not.

Families themselves reported the stress of living in temporary accommodation as overwhelming.

Stress

Katey Jo-Pilling, a researcher at Shelter Cymru, said: “Whether they’re stuck in damp or mouldy homes, living in a hotel with strangers, or moving multiple times in a few months – the stress impacts every part of their lives.”

Children’s Commissioner for Wales, Rocio Cifuentes, added: “Children are being failed, and as this report shows, there is far more we could be doing to keep them safe until their housing situation is resolved.”

The report calls for urgent improvements, including banning hazardous accommodation, providing cots, and offering free travel passes, arguing these simple measures could make a significant difference to children’s safety and wellbeing.