Temporary leisure opportunities announced at Porthcawl seafront

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Bridgend County Borough Council has announced the development of a range of new temporary leisure spaces at Coney Beach, Porthcawl, during the planned regeneration of the area.

They could include a number of temporary facilities such as padel courts, crazy golf, surf lessons and street food which are set for Porthcawl’s seafront from next summer.

It comes as part of a move from the local authority to keep the seafront “open, bustling and welcoming” while longer-term plans for the waterfront’s regeneration are carried out.

They have also invited local businesses to register their interest in running pop-ups and temporary leisure spaces, saying it could give them an opportunity to establish themselves with the potential for some to move into permanent spaces as the wider development takes shape.

The contentious plans for the development of the Porthcawl seafront have been talked about for a number of years and are set to be decided on by the council’s planning committee in December of 2026.

The overall scheme covers an area of 43.6 ha with sites such the former Coney Beach Pleasure Park, Monster Park, Griffin Park, and the Hillsboro car park forming part of it.

If approved they will allow developers to build up to 980 new homes alongside a new lido swimming pool, gym, shops, and coastal defence works with the creation of green spaces and a new spine road from the Eastern Promenade to Sandy Bay.

A council spokesperson speaking on the interim plans for Coney Beach said: “Bridgend County Borough Council is looking at opportunities to introduce a mix of interim leisure facilities and family attractions, including children’s play areas, with the potential for the offering to change from season to season, giving people a reason to keep returning.

“The site is expected to be cleared by the end of March, paving the way for the first new uses to open, subject to the relevant planning requirements.”

They added: “The council is inviting businesses that could help bring these ideas to life to register their interest, including mobile food and drink businesses, sports and leisure providers, and those interested in operating from mobile uni/ts or containers.

“No operators have yet been selected, with the final mix of uses to depend on the level of interest, how the proposals develop and any relevant planning requirements.

“Preparatory work is currently underway at the site under existing permissions and consents.

“This work is separate from the planning decision on the wider Porthcawl Waterfront masterplan, which remains under consideration.”

Businesses interested in being involved can find out more and register their interest by contacting [email protected].

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