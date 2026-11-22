Nation.Cymru staff

A temporary move of 30 inpatient beds following safety concerns could be made permanent when health board members meet next week.

The beds were moved from Gorseinon Hospital to Singleton Hospital in autumn 2025 after concerns were raised by staff, patients and families. Swansea Bay University Health Board members will be asked to approve the permanent transfer on Thursday 26 November.

The health board says the move has given patients access to a safer clinical environment, with better access to senior nursing support and round-the-clock medical cover. It says the proposal would keep the beds at Singleton and leave the overall number of beds unchanged.

The beds serve patients from across the Swansea Council area, including Gorseinon, and occasionally from Neath Port Talbot.

During public engagement this autumn, the health board sought views on the transfer and asked residents what services they would like to see provided locally at Gorseinon Hospital. Board members will consider that feedback before making a decision.

If the transfer is approved, the health board will draw up detailed plans for the services Gorseinon Hospital could provide as a community healthcare hub. It says it will continue to seek views from local people as those plans are developed.