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Temporary road closure planned for busy south Wales road

30 Jun 2026 2 minute read
Harbour Way Near Port Talbot Part of the road will be temporarily closed in July 2026 Credit: Google Maps

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Part of a busy south Wales road is set to be temporarily closed in July while civil engineering and highway maintenance works take place.

A public notice says a traffic order will be put in place for part of the A4241 Harbour Way in Port Talbot near Oakwood Road while intermittent works are carried out.

It added this would come in to effect on July 6, 2026, and would last for a period of four months.

The order said: “The order is necessary to enable the highway authority’s operatives to carry out civil engineering works and highway maintenance works in the road.

“The order will come into force on July 6, 2026, and shall continue in force for a maximum duration of 18 months, or until the works are completed whichever is the sooner, but it is estimated that the works will take four months to complete with intermittent road closures.

“A4241 Harbour Way East and West Bound Lanes will be closed from the junction of Oakwood Road in a westerly direction for a distance of 400m along its length.

“The alternative route for vehicular traffic is via the unaffected section of Harbour Way, Harbourside Road, A48 Heilbronn Way, Talbot Road, Commercial Road and Margam Road.

“Access for emergency services and pedestrian access will be maintained.”

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