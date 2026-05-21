Temporary road closure planned in Neath Port Talbot

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

A Neath Port Talbot road is set to be temporarily closed next month in order for Welsh Water to carry out civil engineering works.

A public notice says Hill Road in Neath Abbey will be closed from its junction with The Croft in a westerly direction for a distance of 20m along its length.

It added that the work will begin on June 1, 2026, and is anticipated to take three weeks to complete.

The order said: “The order is necessary to enable Welsh Water to carry out civil engineering works in the road and for the highways section to carry out any ancillary highway maintenance works resulting therefrom.

“The order will come into force on June 1, 2026, and shall continue in force for a maximum duration of 18 months, or until the works are completed whichever is the sooner, but it is anticipated the works will take three weeks to complete.”

It went on: “Hill Road will be closed from its junction with The Croft in a westerly direction for a distance of 20m along its length.

“The alternative route for vehicular traffic will be via the unaffected section of Hill Road, Longford Road, New Road, and Drummau Road.

“Access for emergency services and pedestrians will be maintained.”