Temporary teaching spaces approved for school after flood

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to replace flooded rooms at a well-known Cardiff private school have been approved by the city’s council.

Permission has been granted to build temporary and teaching space at The Cathedral School in Cardiff Road to replace space lost when the school’s basement flooded.

Planning documents read: “The proposals are to allow temporary accommodation for the school’s archives and teaching space following the flooding of the school basement.”

It continues: “The school have sought to minimise impact on the heritage assets identified above through the location in a courtyard at the rear of more recently-developed teaching accommodation on the site.”

The school is home to two listed buildings as well as scheduled ancient monument the Bishop’s Palace.

Access to the school is limited to one vehicle and pedestrian access point in Cardiff Road and three pedestrian-only access points located around the school grounds.

According to the application the bid will not affect any of these points and so “access to the school on a day-to-day basis will remain unchanged as a result of the development”.

It is proposed the accommodation will be in place until December 31, 2027, to allow “alternative arrangements to be put in place”.

As such the proposal would have “no lasting adverse impact” to the site and “the impact on heritage assets is therefore considered negligible”.

The officer’s report for the application reads: “Given its discreet courtyard location, the building would be largely screened from views within and beyond the school grounds.”

It continues: “Its temporary, modest, and modular form is not considered to adversely affect the listed building or its setting nor the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“Accordingly it is considered that the temporary building will not result in a negative impact and therefore preserve the character and setting of the conservation area, the listed building, and scheduled ancient monument in accordance with relevant legislation.”

The school is located in the Llandaff conservation area.