‘Temu Translations’: Reform’s Welsh leader poses with new Welsh spelling gaffe
Stephen Price
Reform’s Dan Thomas has found himself posing with yet more Welsh misspellings, after making headline news with the party’s poorly spelt Welsh manifesto only last week.
On a visit to Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys Campus on Monday 9 March, Thomas posed with a selfie frame featuring the words ‘Your Vote Matters’, and the hashtags ‘#WelcomeToYourVote’ and ‘#CroesoiDyBleidas’ in English and Welsh below.
The supposed Welsh translation, which reads ‘Croeso i dy bleidas’, intending to mean ‘Welcome to your vote’ should in fact be written ‘Croeso i dy bleidlais’ – with the mutated form of ‘pleidlais’ missing its second letters ‘l’ and ‘i’.
Dan Thomas’ visit came as part of The Electoral Commission’s ‘Your Vote Week’ which takes place from Monday 9 March to Sunday 15 March 2026.
Writing on Facebook later that day, Thomas shared a photo of himself, oblivious to the sign’s misspelling of the word.
He wrote: “Great to be back at my old college today, Coleg Gwent Crosskeys for Your Vote Week.
“Engagement with young voters is key to eradicating voter apathy in Wales.
“If you want real change for Wales, you have got to vote for it in May.”
Although it is unclear who created the frame, commenters were quick to point out his oversight.
Paul Williams wrote: “What’s a bleidas?”
Robin Edwards shared: “Dan Temu translations.”
While Ann Davies added: “This is embarrassing. Who is translating for Reform? Can’t they get the Welsh right?”
Manifesto
This latest Welsh language ‘fail’ comes less than a week after Nigel Farage’s visit to Wales to announce Reform’s manifesto, which includes plans to build an M4 relief road, and scrap Wales’ globally-admired 20mph default speed limit.
In a widely-shared photo, Mr Farage and Mr Thomas held up a signed copy of their manifesto, and commenters on social media were quick to point out that two out of the three Welsh words on the document were spelled incorrectly.
The manifesto cover featured the words ‘Family, community, country,’ which had been translated to: “Teulu, gymuned, wlad.
While ‘Teulu’ (family) was written in its correct form, the words ‘Cymuned’ (community) and ‘Gwlad’ (country) incorrectly appeared in mutated forms.
Reform have misspelt 2 out of the 3 Welsh words on their manifesto for Wales.
Nigel Farage and their Wales leader Dan Thomas proudly held up a signed copy of the manifesto at the launch yesterday.
On the front cover it reads “Family, community, country,” which has been… pic.twitter.com/xqpsKJS9vm
— Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) March 6, 2026
Social media users were quick to point out the error, with Will Hayward the first journalist to report on the faux pas.
He wrote: “What’s weird is that other manifestos at the event had the correct spelling.
I would guess they spotted the error so got a new batch printed but forgot to throw away the old ones…”
X user, Maria, wrote: “Yet again Reform show their distain for Wales.”
Another shared: “Probably blame the printers again…”
Welsh language campaigners have said the Reform manifesto shows that the party understands nothing about Wales, after Nigel Farage claimed that the Welsh language is ‘thriving.’
When announcing the Reform manifesto on Thursday, 5 March, Nigel Farage and Dan Thomas said the party intends to abolish the target of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050 because the language is “thriving,” which, according to Cymdeithas yr Iaith, shows that the party understands nothing about Wales.
Cymdeithas has expressed concerns over Reform’s “extremely dangerous” plans for the Welsh language and Welsh communities.
Additionally, there is uncertainty over the future of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office under Reform’s leadership.
The party also said that they intend to replace “arbitrary” targets for the language, and party leader Nigel Farage MP added that there was no need for “quangos” either when asked about the position of Welsh Language Commissioner.
Farage said: “From what I can understand the Welsh language is thriving in Wales. It’s being taught in schools.
“It seems the under 40s speak a lot more Welsh than the over 40s in some parts. I would say let Welsh culture, let the Welsh language thrive
“I don’t see that it needs targets or quangos. If it’s happening, it’s happening because people want it to happen, and I think that’s a very good thing.”
Dan Thomas added: “There’s plenty of examples of arbitrary targets where they don’t work and in a decade or two time they get reversed. Look at the 50% target with regard to university admissions.
“…We support the Welsh language but we don’t think the target is necessary, it’s organically, on its own doing very well.”
Owain Meirion, Chair of Cymdeithas said: “Considering that only 17.8% of Wales’ population can speak Welsh, and that the proportion of speakers has steadily declined over the last two censuses to the lowest figure ever, the fact that Nigel Farage believes Welsh is thriving shows his complete ignorance.
“Of course, Farage will not be a candidate in Wales nor accountable to the people of Wales.
“The only policy the party have regarding the Welsh language is to remove the target of a million speakers by 2050, thereby cutting the support that already exists for the language.
“Additionally, there is no mention of the Welsh language in any other section of the manifesto.
“It is clear that the party has no real interest in the Welsh language or our communities, and both would be in enormous danger under a Reform UK government.”
Notably, all Welsh First Ministers have been bilingual Welsh and English speakers with the exception of Vaughan Gething who spent 118 days in the post, and considered himself a Welsh learner.
With Thomas now the leader of Reform, in Cymru, you’d have thought Farage would back off and leave him to it. What it looks like is he’s afraid nobody will know who the hell Thomas is and votes will be lost. (He’d be right). However, Farage forcing himself on the situation will not make matters better – it’ll probably make it worse. This guy is not running in the election, does not live in Cymru and is head of a UK English nationalist party. He’ll think his ‘popularity’ will win votes but many people now see him for what he… Read more »
It’s the first step in their plan to abolish Cymraeg, even before they’ve been elected…
These people are barely literate in their own language, what do you expect?
Not a good advert for coleg Gwent. As a parent I’d feel safer keeping my children well away from anything that Reform have been involved with.
Can we arrange evening or weekend spelling classes for Reform, it will try to make the illiterate a little more literate and also keep them off the streets where they cause trouble. I am of course referring to the Reform hopeful and convicted cannabis farm owner, filmed trying to resist his arrest by police on a street in Llandudno on the weekend. Five arrested in Llandudno over disorder after Welsh Cup semi-final – BBC News Apologies if links are not allowed here, but this individual has also been in conflict with Nation Cymru recently. As Chairman of Bangor City 1876… Read more »
In fairness to him… are we sure that’s just not the Baddan Welsh dialect from Bath?
(Yes, my tongue is firmly in my cheek)
I doubt voters will care after all Plaid members have made some howlers.
I for one cannot wait until we take over Bath as a Welsh colony
This is no accident. They’re dog whistling abolish.