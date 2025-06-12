Ten new sites join National Forest for Wales

People across Wales will benefit from increased access to nature as ten new woodland sites join the National Forest for Wales network.

Communities and wildlife are set to benefit as 389 hectares of woodland are added to the growing forest network.

The sites include Wales’ first agroforestry National Forest location and woodlands delivering green prescription programmes through local health boards.

The ten sites are as follows:

• Llys y Fran, Pembrokeshire

• Coed Parc y Moch, Gwynedd

• Penpont, Powys

• Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire

• Halkyn Castle Wood, Flintshire

• Lower Lliedi Reservoir, Carmarthenshire

• Coed Uno, Pembrokeshire

• Pontyclun Woodlands (Ivor Woods, Riverside Walk and land at Hollies), Rhondda Cynon Taf

• Denmark Farm, Ceredigion

• Sirhowy Hill Woodlands, Gwent

“Wonderful”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “It’s wonderful to see the continued expansion of the National Forest for Wales and to be able to welcome this next group of woodlands to the network. We have a great ambition to have more of these throughout Wales, where they can be enjoyed by everyone.

“This is a very strong round with all the sites meeting all six of the National Forest outcomes, and shining a real light on the diversity of National Forest sites and the breadth of impacts and activities they undertake.

“I’d encourage other sites to join the National Forest so we can continue to expand the network of good quality, well designed and managed resilient woodland – as well as opening up more outdoor spaces, which are good for our wellbeing, and creating new green job opportunities.”