Ten years of terror at Wales’ scariest Halloween event

A Halloween event which claims to be the biggest and scariest in Wales will return for its 10th year, ready to push even the bravest souls to their limits.

Just outside Aberystwyth, an historic Victorian lead mine will once again transform into Terror Mountain, the award-winning scare attraction, from October 18 to November 1 2025.

Terror Mountain 2025 is set to be its biggest and boldest year yet. Visitors can brave five horrifying live-action attractions, encounter roaming characters and catch their breath with food, drinks and BBQ by the bar.

Events

Back at Terror Mountain for another blood-curdling season is KILLERZ, the award-winning horror experience where guests become part of a twisted film shoot with deadly secrets lurking behind the camera.

New for 2025, imagine a world where human limits no longer exist, where your mind is free to learn, connect and evolve. Welcome to Project X, NeuraLink’s latest AI experiment.

A revolutionary chip promises instant knowledge, enhanced senses and ultimate safety… but something has gone very, very wrong. Step inside the trial and discover what happens when the future turns on you.

Wild Woods II lures unsuspecting partygoers deep into the forest, where the celebration turns sinister and something hungry waits between the trees.

Survival

In Sanctum, visitors must take shelter inside a decaying chapel during a demonic apocalypse, though survival is far from guaranteed.

Finally, Haunted: Live invites thrill-seekers to join a reckless paranormal livestream inside a haunted Victorian mine, where the investigation is doomed to go horribly wrong.

Terror Mountain will run on selected nights from Saturday, October 18 to November 1. Tickets are strictly limited and have sold out in previous years, so early booking is strongly advised to guarantee your place at Wales’ ultimate Halloween experience.

To book online, visit Terror Mountain’s site here.