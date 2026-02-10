Tennis Wales celebrates milestone as 900 schools trained to bring tennis to more children

Tennis Wales

Adam Johannes



Tennis Wales has reached a significant milestone after training its 900th school through a nationwide programme designed to introduce more children to tennis and physical activity.

Gilfach Fargoed Primary School and Park Primary School in Bargoed, Caerphilly, became the latest schools to take part in the FAGE LTA Youth Schools programme, completing a joint in-person teacher training session led by a Tennis Wales tutor. The training means both schools can now introduce tennis lessons to pupils ahead of the spring and summer terms.

The initiative, funded by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), offers free online and in-person training to teachers in primary, secondary and special schools. The aim is to give staff the confidence, skills and resources needed to deliver fun and inclusive tennis sessions as part of the school day.

Teaching materials are available in both English and Welsh, helping schools across the country integrate tennis into lessons while encouraging children of all abilities to take part.

As part of the programme, each participating school also receives a £250 voucher from the LTA Tennis Foundation. Schools can use the funding either to work alongside an LTA-accredited coach or to purchase new equipment, helping remove barriers to participation and making the sport more accessible to pupils.

Since launching in Wales, more than 1,600 teachers have completed the training, supporting thousands of children to experience tennis for the first time and encouraging healthier, more active lifestyles.

Rebecca Hannibal, Competition and Education Coordinator at Tennis Wales, said the programme was helping to open up the sport to a new generation.

She said: “The FAGE LTA Youth Schools programme plays a key role to open tennis up, it’s growing participation, embedding tennis within our schools, and ensuring young people of all abilities have access to take part.”

“By equipping teachers with the right tools and confidence, we’re helping schools deliver inclusive, curriculum-aligned activity that supports both physical wellbeing and a lifelong love of sport.”

Schools across Wales are now being encouraged to sign up for free teacher training this term, with funding available ahead of the summer term to help more pupils pick up a racket for the first time.

Teachers can sign up their school here.