Tensions rise as ‘rowdy’ holiday let served enforcement notice

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

The owner of a luxury holiday barn conversion in north Wales which sparked a row says he is “actively contesting” an enforcement notice which could see the property returned to its original use.

But Cyngor Gwynedd claims no appeal of the notice was made in time, with no appeal of a rejected planning bid on the property at Plas Coch Barn, Penisarwaun, received either.

The property is advertised on Airbnb and described as a “rustic yet opulent barn” which offers “a haven of tranquillity”.

The property hit the national headlines recently after villagers complained their lives were being ruined by “rowdy visitors playing loud music” and the “noisy” use of a hot tub.

Accusations

Owner Karl Jones has hit back, claiming the accusations were “unfounded”and “fabricated” and that some guests had shared their own “concerns” over some people “trespassing” and “verbally harassing” them.

The property, attached to a house called Plas Coch, saw a retrospective planning bid thrown out when it came before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee for the third time in December 2024. But Mr Jones said he and his team had been “under the impression” that planning had been previously granted. He said: “The council and their team visited the site multiple times, signed off on the work being done, they were fully aware of the build we were undertaking. “We were always under the impression all work was approved, especially with the ongoing support and sign offs from the council. “I would like to stress that this represents our understanding of the situation. “We were under the impression that all necessary approvals had been obtained and we acted in good faith. We believed the process had been completed.” Complaints

Mr Jones also claimed it was only after receiving complaints that the matter had come back to the council’s planning committee before the plan was rejected. The property was slapped with a planning enforcement notice in April. It calls for the building to cease being used as a short-term holiday let, to revert back to ancillary use of the house, Plas Coch, and for windows to be removed. Locals said they had been informed by the council that no appeal had been lodged, but Mr Jones strongly denied this, saying there had been “a formal appeal”. The council also said no appeal was lodged. Mr Jones said: “This was submitted over four weeks ago. The barn continues to be in use, as we have received no instruction to cease trading.” He alleged complaints about the property had been “fabricated” and said they had evidence to “disprove” them.

He claimed there had also been “two troubling incidents” – involving mud thrown over a hedge and trespassing onto the property and verbal harassment of guests.

He said these had been reported to the police on April 30 and May 4, and that there had been another incident reported to police during construction work on the barn.

He added: “We are actively contesting the enforcement, confident that we have followed all guidance provided by our planning consultants prior to the development.

“As someone born, raised, and still proudly residing in Wales, my intention has always been to celebrate the beauty of this area and our country as a whole.

“It is incredibly disheartening to feel ostracised by the very community I belong to – simply because I sought to create a better future for my children in the wake of the financial challenges brought about by the pandemic.”

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “No appeal has been registered in relation to the planning application or the enforcement notice for Plas Coch, Penisarwaun.”

North Wales Police were approached for comment.

