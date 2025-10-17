Tenth March for Independence brings growing movement to Rhyl this Saturday

Rhyl will host a landmark moment in Wales’s independence movement this weekend, as people from across the country gather for the tenth March for Independence on Saturday 18 October 2025.

The event, organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru (All Under One Banner Cymru), marks the tenth national march since the first was held in 2019 – bringing the call for Welsh independence to communities across the country.

The march will begin at 1pm, with participants gathering from 11am at the Rhyl Events Arena (LL18 3AF). Following the march, a rally will take place at the Events Arena featuring live music from TewTewTennau and Jacob Elwy, and speeches from a range of campaigners and public figures.

Voices from Wales and beyond

Among the speakers will be Llyr Gruffydd MS, who represents North Wales for Plaid Cymru. He said “Wales should be a wealthy nation – we are rich in energy, water, food production and natural resources, but the people of Wales are not seeing that wealth in their communities.

“We’re at the back of the queue when it comes to investment within the UK. Don’t let anybody tell you that Wales is too small, too poor or too weak to stand on its own two feet – we can and we will flourish when decisions about Wales are made in Wales.”

Also speaking will be Lesley Riddoch, Scottish journalist, broadcaster and leading independence campaigner.

She said: “Scotland has always been seen as the leader of the pack amongst the Celtic nations seeking self-determination – but Wales is giving us a good run for our money.

“It’s high time Wales and Scotland formed stronger links as we approach a year of dramatic constitutional change. I’m delighted to be making this journey on behalf of independence supporters in Scotland.”

“Now is our time”

Tara Bethan (Bandito), the acclaimed Welsh singer-songwriter who was brought up in Rhyl said: “We have the ability and resources to thrive as an independent nation. I firmly believe that now is our time.”

Phil Davies, Deputy Leader of Wales Green Party, will also address the rally. He said:

“I’m looking forward to making Wales Green Party’s clear case for a fully independent Republic of Wales – free from the trappings of both Westminster and the Monarchy – an independence that makes people’s lives better.”

This will be the tenth March for Independence, following major events in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr (2019), Cardiff and Wrexham (2022), Swansea and Bangor (2023), Carmarthen (2024), and Barry earlier this year, where more than 6,000 people took to the streets.

The Rhyl march will pass through one of the most deprived wards in Wales – an area that has endured decades of economic decline, chronic underinvestment and a lack of meaningful action from successive Westminster governments of all colours.

A landmark poll carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on behalf of YesCymru in April 2025 asked 1,000 adults in Wales how they would vote if a referendum on independence were held tomorrow.

Among decided voters, 41% said they would vote Yes – one of the strongest results in the history of the movement.

Event details

Date: Saturday 18 October 2025

Location: Rhyl Events Arena, LL18 3AF

Gathering from: 11am

March begins: 1pm

Rally: After the march, with live music and speeches

Full details, including travel information, parking and accessibility, are available at

www.yes.cymru/rhyl