Term-time holiday fines plan sparks row

Nation.Cymru staff

Parents have been told fixed penalty notices for unauthorised term-time holidays will be introduced from September, prompting claims the move has been made without public debate or formal approval.

A letter sent to families by Monmouthshire County Council’s Strategic Director for Children, Learning, Skills and Economy, Will McLean, says the authority is “preparing for the introduction” of fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for unauthorised holidays from the start of the 2026-27 academic year.

The move has drawn criticism from the council’s Conservative opposition, which claims there has been no formal decision by cabinet, full council or a scrutiny committee to change the authority’s approach.

In the letter, sent on the final day of the school year, parents are reminded that holidays should be taken during school breaks wherever possible because every absence results in missed learning.

It adds: “From the start of the 2026-27 academic year, Monmouthshire County Council will be preparing for the introduction of the use of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for unauthorised holidays taken during term time where the circumstances do not meet the exceptional criteria set out in our Attendance and Engagement Policy.”

The council says the approach is intended to promote fairness and consistency across schools while continuing to work constructively with families. It adds that requests for term-time leave will continue to be considered in line with existing criteria and guidance.

However, Monmouthshire Conservative leader Richard John questioned whether the authority had followed the correct decision-making process.

He said: “School attendance is vitally important and schools should continue working with parents and the local authority to tackle persistent absenteeism.

“However, if the Labour councillors running the authority wish to change the Attendance and Engagement Policy, it needs to be consulted upon, scrutinised and a formal decision taken in public. An announcement should not be slipped out in a letter to parents on the final day of term.”

Cllr John said the council’s published Attendance and Engagement Policy describes fixed penalty notices as a last resort after support and intervention with families has been exhausted.

He added: “Yet the letter sent to parents gives the impression that from September Fixed Penalty Notices could become the standard response to unauthorised holidays during term time.

“If the council has changed its policy, where was the democratic decision? Which committee considered it? Which councillors scrutinised the evidence? Parents deserve answers.”

Limited flexibility

He also argued some families working in sectors such as agriculture, tourism and hospitality have limited flexibility over when they can take annual leave, meaning travel outside school holidays can be the only affordable option.

Cllr John called on the council to withdraw the proposed changes until it has consulted schools and parents and undertaken what he described as “a robust decision-making process”.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.