Terror attack victim suffered gun wound after police tried to shoot killer

A person who died in the Manchester synagogue terror attack suffered a gunshot wound as armed officers attempted to shoot the killer, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

Chief constable Sir Stephen Watson said the only shots fired outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday were by armed police as terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie did not have a firearm.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man.

Gunshot wound

In an update on Friday, Sir Stephen said another victim is in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, but their condition is not life-threatening.

The police chief said: “The Home Office Pathologist has advised that he has provisionally determined that one of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury.

“It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al-Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP’s Authorised Firearms Officers as they worked to prevent the offender from entering the synagogue and causing further harm to our Jewish community.

“It follows, therefore, that subject to further forensic examination, this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.”