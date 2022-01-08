Tesco introduces electric HGV’s at Magor distribution centre

Tesco has become the first major retailer in the UK to use electric trucks to transport some of its groceries.

The retail giant will operate the electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) out of its distribution centre in Magor, in partnership with FSEW, a logistics and freight forwarding company.

Initially, two vehicles will operate along a 30-mile route between the distribution centre and a rail terminal just outside Cardiff.

Charging points have been installed at the site and will give the trucks a range of 100 miles when fully charged.

It’s estimated the two lorries will replace around 65,000 diesel-fuelled road miles, saving 87.4 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Net zero

Jason Tarry, Tesco chief executive for the UK and Ireland told Independent Retail News: “Tesco’s distribution network is one of the largest in the UK and plays an important role in our efforts to become net zero in our own operations by 2035.

“We’ve already made progress by starting our switch to electric home delivery vans and rolling out electric vehicle charging points for our customers.

“I’m excited that Tesco can also lead the way in electric haulage innovation, helping to tackle this last source of road transport emissions with the support of FSEW.”

Climate change is a devolved issue, and the Welsh Government has set a binding target for Wales to reduce its emissions 63% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

According to research published by the Senedd, road transport accounted for 86% of Welsh transport emissions in 2019 and the sector has contributed less to decarbonisation compared to other sectors, decreasing only 6.3% since 1990.

In Glasgow last year, Wales signed the COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans and also joined 15 countries in signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (ZE-MHDVs).

Signatories to the MoU will aim to support ZE-MHDVs reach 30% of sales of new MHDVs by 2030, and 100% by 2040.

MHDVs currently account for around 14% of Welsh transport emissions