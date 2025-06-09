TfW installs over 100 modern shelters across south east Wales

More than 100 platform shelters in south east Wales have either been replaced or refurbished as part of a £2 million, 18-month long Transport for Wales station project.

The work, which has predominantly covered the Core Valley Lines, was described as a “targeted improvement for customers”.

Several different designs of shelter have been installed including barrel roof, green roof and Voyager.

Work has taken place on more than 60 different stations from Barry Island in the south to Merthyr, Aberdare and Rhymney in the north.

Bikes

Some designs, including Penarth and Grangetown, saw combination shelters built with bike storage in the same design.

Project Manager Adam Zak said: “This has been a really comprehensive project looking at making targeted improvements for our customers.

“We know that having somewhere safe and suitable to shelter from the elements is so important for customers waiting for a train.

“At Grangetown for instance the old shelter was really just a roof and offered very little protection from the elements. The new one is a real step change for customers.

“The work really improves the look and feel of our stations so this work really fits in with our value of doing the right thing.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in the work to date and to hope it will really improve the overall customer experience for us.”

